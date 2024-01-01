Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve tzatziki

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

Greek Burger Wrap + Tzatziki$13.30
served on a gluten-free wrap with TAF Tzatziki
Ingredients: chickpeas, pinto beans, flax meal, gluten-free oats, cashews, smoked paprika, sea salt, pepper, red onion, Violife feta, dill, kalamata olives, jalapenos, lemon juice, cucumber, romaine, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, TAF Tzatziki (almond milk, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, cucumber, dill, cashews) kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy)
Contains: Soy, Coconut, (In Dairy-Free Feta), Cashews, & Almonds
Falafel King By Bombay Grill - 2020 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29205, Suite A

2020 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29205, Columbia

Tzatziki Dip$7.95
Served with fresh baked pita bread.
