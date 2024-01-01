Tzatziki in Columbia

served on a gluten-free wrap with TAF Tzatziki

Ingredients: chickpeas, pinto beans, flax meal, gluten-free oats, cashews, smoked paprika, sea salt, pepper, red onion, Violife feta, dill, kalamata olives, jalapenos, lemon juice, cucumber, romaine, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, TAF Tzatziki (almond milk, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, cucumber, dill, cashews) kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy)

Contains: Soy, Coconut, (In Dairy-Free Feta), Cashews, & Almonds

