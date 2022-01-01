Waffles in Columbia

Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve waffles

The Grand on Main image

 

The Grand on Main

1621 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$4.00
More about The Grand on Main
The Main Course image

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birdie and Waffles$19.00
More about The Main Course
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1410 Colonial Life Blvd W, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1523 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

