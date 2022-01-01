White pizza in Columbia
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|12" White Pizza Paradise
|$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
|16" White Pizza Paradise
|$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
Blue Pizza
2123 Greene St, Columbia
|White Pizza
|$16.00
Ricotta base , with parmesan, topped with mozzarella, and our house herb blend.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|16" White Pizza Paradise
|$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
|12" White Pizza Paradise
|$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|12" White Pizza Paradise
|$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
|16" White Pizza Paradise
|$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|White Pizza
|$13.50
béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions