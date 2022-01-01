White pizza in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
12" White Pizza Paradise$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
16" White Pizza Paradise$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pizza$16.00
Ricotta base , with parmesan, topped with mozzarella, and our house herb blend.
More about Blue Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
16" White Pizza Paradise$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
12" White Pizza Paradise$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
12" White Pizza Paradise$15.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
16" White Pizza Paradise$18.69
White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$13.50
béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions
More about Tazza Kitchen

