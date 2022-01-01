Columbia restaurants you'll love

Must-try Columbia restaurants

Tuck's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Tuck's Place

1050 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$1.00
Ham$5.00
Chef Salad$9.00
More about Tuck's Place
Main pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$4.49
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
Pollo Feliz$10.99
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken sliced and placed on a bed of fresh rice and covered with our signature cheese sauce.
Chips and Salsa$1.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Nachos Fajitas
*/Pico De Gallo$1.49
More about Cocina Real
DB's • Eats & Beats • image

 

DB's • Eats & Beats •

1144 Riverside Dr, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L-True Meat Lover's$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and beef
L-BYOP (Cheese)$13.95
Start with Cheese and add your favorite toppings. Just cheese is ok too!
L-Pizza Maker Special$20.95
Our most popular pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers and onions
More about DB's • Eats & Beats •
Tuck's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Tuck's Place

102 Depot Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$7.99
Who doesn't love some crisp, juicy wings! Our special cooking process makes these some of the best around!
Tuck's Classic$8.49
Our basic 1/3 lb, but hard to beat, burger
seasoned with our special seasoning and
cooked to perfection
Fried Green Beans$4.99
Lightly battered, and crispy,
served with dipping sauce.
More about Tuck's Place
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PASTELITO 3 LECHES$2.99
SLICE OF 3 MILK CAKE
HUARACHE #1$8.99
ONE LARGE COOKED MASA DOUGH TOPPED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, BEEF, BARBACOA, PASTOR, OR CARNITAS. WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, QUESO FRESCO.
POLLO FELIZ NIÑO$5.49
BED OF RICE WITH GRILLED CHICKEN AND CHEESE SAUCE ON TOP
More about La Chalupita
Asgard Brewing Company image

 

Asgard Brewing Company

104 E 5th St, Columbia

Avg 5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asgard Ship in a Bottle$11.75
More about Asgard Brewing Company
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill image

FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)
Takeout
More about Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila's Mexican Grill

1547 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tequila's Mexican Grill

