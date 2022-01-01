Columbia restaurants you'll love
Columbia's top cuisines
Must-try Columbia restaurants
More about Tuck's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Tuck's Place
1050 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
|Popular items
|Coke
|$1.00
|Ham
|$5.00
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$4.49
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
|Pollo Feliz
|$10.99
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken sliced and placed on a bed of fresh rice and covered with our signature cheese sauce.
|Chips and Salsa
|$1.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Popular items
|Pollo Con Queso
|$11.99
|Nachos Fajitas
|*/Pico De Gallo
|$1.49
More about DB's • Eats & Beats •
DB's • Eats & Beats •
1144 Riverside Dr, Columbia
|Popular items
|L-True Meat Lover's
|$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and beef
|L-BYOP (Cheese)
|$13.95
Start with Cheese and add your favorite toppings. Just cheese is ok too!
|L-Pizza Maker Special
|$20.95
Our most popular pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers and onions
More about Tuck's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Tuck's Place
102 Depot Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wings
|$7.99
Who doesn't love some crisp, juicy wings! Our special cooking process makes these some of the best around!
|Tuck's Classic
|$8.49
Our basic 1/3 lb, but hard to beat, burger
seasoned with our special seasoning and
cooked to perfection
|Fried Green Beans
|$4.99
Lightly battered, and crispy,
served with dipping sauce.
More about La Chalupita
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|Popular items
|PASTELITO 3 LECHES
|$2.99
SLICE OF 3 MILK CAKE
|HUARACHE #1
|$8.99
ONE LARGE COOKED MASA DOUGH TOPPED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, BEEF, BARBACOA, PASTOR, OR CARNITAS. WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, QUESO FRESCO.
|POLLO FELIZ NIÑO
|$5.49
BED OF RICE WITH GRILLED CHICKEN AND CHEESE SAUCE ON TOP
More about Asgard Brewing Company
Asgard Brewing Company
104 E 5th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Asgard Ship in a Bottle
|$11.75
More about Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia
More about Tequila's Mexican Grill
Tequila's Mexican Grill
1547 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia