Columbia bars & lounges you'll love

DB's • Eats & Beats • image

 

DB's • Eats & Beats •

1144 Riverside Dr, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L-True Meat Lover's$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and beef
L-BYOP (Cheese)$13.95
Start with Cheese and add your favorite toppings. Just cheese is ok too!
L-Pizza Maker Special$20.95
Our most popular pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers and onions
More about DB's • Eats & Beats •
Tuck's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Tuck's Place

102 Depot Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$7.99
Who doesn't love some crisp, juicy wings! Our special cooking process makes these some of the best around!
Tuck's Classic$8.49
Our basic 1/3 lb, but hard to beat, burger
seasoned with our special seasoning and
cooked to perfection
Fried Green Beans$4.99
Lightly battered, and crispy,
served with dipping sauce.
More about Tuck's Place

