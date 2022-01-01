Columbia bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Columbia
DB's • Eats & Beats •
DB's • Eats & Beats •
1144 Riverside Dr, Columbia
|Popular items
|L-True Meat Lover's
|$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and beef
|L-BYOP (Cheese)
|$13.95
Start with Cheese and add your favorite toppings. Just cheese is ok too!
|L-Pizza Maker Special
|$20.95
Our most popular pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers and onions
Tuck's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Tuck's Place
102 Depot Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wings
|$7.99
Who doesn't love some crisp, juicy wings! Our special cooking process makes these some of the best around!
|Tuck's Classic
|$8.49
Our basic 1/3 lb, but hard to beat, burger
seasoned with our special seasoning and
cooked to perfection
|Fried Green Beans
|$4.99
Lightly battered, and crispy,
served with dipping sauce.