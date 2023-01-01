Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve bean burritos

Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
B. Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce$9.99
More about Cocina Real
Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bean$4.25
A classic Mexican burrito filled with homemade refried beans topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
Burrito, Rice, and Beans$6.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken burrito served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

