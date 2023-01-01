Bean burritos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|B. Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce
|$9.99
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Burrito Bean
|$4.25
A classic Mexican burrito filled with homemade refried beans topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
|Burrito, Rice, and Beans
|$6.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken burrito served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.