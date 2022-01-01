Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Real$10.49
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Burrito$5.35
A classic Mexican burrito filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
Mexican Flag Burrito$6.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef layered with burrito salsa, cheese dip, and salsa verde to resemble the colors of the Mexican flag.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Fajita$11.99
Burrito California$11.99
Burrito Real$10.99
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOTHERED BURRITO$9.99
STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
MEGA BURRITO$13.99
FAMILY SIZED BURRITO FOR 3, STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO FILLED CHEESE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR CREAM.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA$7.99
STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO FILLED CHEESE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR CREAM.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Tamales

Fajita Salad

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Carne Asada

Cheese Fries

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston