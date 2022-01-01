Burritos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Burrito Real
|$10.49
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Burrito
|$5.35
A classic Mexican burrito filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
|Mexican Flag Burrito
|$6.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef layered with burrito salsa, cheese dip, and salsa verde to resemble the colors of the Mexican flag.
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Burrito Fajita
|$11.99
|Burrito California
|$11.99
|Burrito Real
|$10.99
More about La Chalupita
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|SMOTHERED BURRITO
|$9.99
STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
|MEGA BURRITO
|$13.99
FAMILY SIZED BURRITO FOR 3, STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO FILLED CHEESE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR CREAM.
|BURRITO CALIFORNIA
|$7.99
STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF BURRITO FILLED CHEESE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR CREAM.