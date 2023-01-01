Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Consumer pic

 

Betty's Parkway Restaurant

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12oz Steak & Bourbon Grilled Chicken$27.01
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, Bourbon marinated breast
12oz Steak & BBQ Grilled Chicken$27.01
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, BBQ marinated breast
More about Betty's Parkway Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken or Steak$0.00
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$10.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Tenders

Fried Ice Cream

Steak Salad

Corn Dogs

Flautas

Chimichangas

Cookies

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston