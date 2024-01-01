Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken taco salad in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Chicken Taco Salad
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
Avg 4.5
(478 reviews)
Kids Taco Salad Chicken
$7.99
More about Cocina Real
ALEX’S TACOS & WINGS LLC - 2202 circle dr
2202 circle dr, columbia
No reviews yet
Taco Salad Grilled Chicken
$9.99
Taco Salad Jalisco Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
$11.50
More about ALEX’S TACOS & WINGS LLC - 2202 circle dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Steak Tacos
Cheesecake
French Fries
Tacos
Mexican Pizza
Bean Burritos
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Columbia to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Antioch
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston