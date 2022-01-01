Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Chimichangas$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of tender chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Chimichanga La Fuente$11.49
Our largest flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans. This is for the true chimichanga lovers that just can't get enough!
Chimichanga Meal$10.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chimichanga$5.99
Chimichanga$10.99
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$11.99
DEEP FRIED BURRITO FILLED WITH GRILLED SHRIMP. TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
CHIMICHANGA$9.99
DEEP FRIED BURRITO FILLED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF. TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Fajita Salad

Taco Salad

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Taquitos

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston