Chimichangas in Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Lunch Chimichangas
|$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of tender chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Chimichanga La Fuente
|$11.49
Our largest flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans. This is for the true chimichanga lovers that just can't get enough!
|Chimichanga Meal
|$10.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Chocolate Chimichanga
|$5.99
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$11.99
DEEP FRIED BURRITO FILLED WITH GRILLED SHRIMP. TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
|CHIMICHANGA
|$9.99
DEEP FRIED BURRITO FILLED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, OR BEEF. TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.