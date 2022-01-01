Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$11.49
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our juicy shredded chicken and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers,and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Enchiladas Supreme$11.49
Four enchiladas, each with a different filling (ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, and cheese) topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Enchiladas Ranchero$11.49
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our finely grated white cheese melted to perfection, and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Lunch$6.99
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$10.99
4 ROLLED CORN TORTILLAS( ONE BEAN, ONE CHEESE, ONE STEAK, AND ONE CHICKEN) TOPPED WITH SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AND SOUR CREAM.
ENCHILADAS ROJAS$9.99
4 ROLLED CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH STEAK OR CHICKEN. TOPPED WITH RED SAUCE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Taco Salad

Nachos

Fajita Salad

Tacos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston