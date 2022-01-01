Enchiladas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$11.49
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our juicy shredded chicken and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers,and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$11.49
Four enchiladas, each with a different filling (ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, and cheese) topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Enchiladas Ranchero
|$11.49
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our finely grated white cheese melted to perfection, and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
|$10.99
4 ROLLED CORN TORTILLAS( ONE BEAN, ONE CHEESE, ONE STEAK, AND ONE CHICKEN) TOPPED WITH SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AND SOUR CREAM.
|ENCHILADAS ROJAS
|$9.99
4 ROLLED CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH STEAK OR CHICKEN. TOPPED WITH RED SAUCE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.