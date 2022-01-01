Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fajita salad

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Taco Fajita Salad$10.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of chicken fajita or steak fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Fajita
More about Cocina Real

