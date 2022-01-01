Fajita salad in Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad
|$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Taco Fajita Salad
|$10.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of chicken fajita or steak fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.