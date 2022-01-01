Fajitas in Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad
|$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta
|$10.49
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
|Fajita Quesadilla Meal
|$10.99
Your choice of chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans on the side.
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Nachos Fajitas
|Lunch Fajitas
|$7.99
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$11.99
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|FAJITAS DOBLE
|$25.99
STEAK,CHICKEN, OR MIX FAJITA SERVED FOR 2 WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM , AND GUACAMOLE.
|NACHOS FAJITA
|$9.99
CHICKEN, STEAK, OR MIX NACHOS WITH GRILLED TOMATOES, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS WITH BEANS AND CHEESE SAUCE
|FAJITAS
|$13.99
STEAK,CHICKEN, OR MIX FAJITA WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM , AND GUACAMOLE.