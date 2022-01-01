Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta$10.49
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla Meal$10.99
Your choice of chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans on the side.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Fajitas
Lunch Fajitas$7.99
Vegetarian Fajitas$11.99
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITAS DOBLE$25.99
STEAK,CHICKEN, OR MIX FAJITA SERVED FOR 2 WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM , AND GUACAMOLE.
NACHOS FAJITA$9.99
CHICKEN, STEAK, OR MIX NACHOS WITH GRILLED TOMATOES, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS WITH BEANS AND CHEESE SAUCE
FAJITAS$13.99
STEAK,CHICKEN, OR MIX FAJITA WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM , AND GUACAMOLE.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Nachos

Tamales

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Cheese Fries

Taco Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston