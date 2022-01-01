Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve flautas

La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAUTAS$9.49
3 CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLAS, ONE CHICKEN, ONE STEAK, AND ONE SHRIMP. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, AND A SMALL CHEESE.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Shrimp Quesadillas

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Fajita Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston