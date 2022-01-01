Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken or Steak
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$9.49
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$9.49
More about Cocina Real

