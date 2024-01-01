Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexican pizza in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve mexican pizza

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill image

FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mexican Pizza$6.99
More about Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexican Pizza$8.99
Pizza the Mexican way! Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or homemade chorizo stuffed between two fried flour tortillas topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cheesecake

Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Bleu Burgers

Taquitos

Tossed Salad

Chicken Tenders

Flautas

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Antioch

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston