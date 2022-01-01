Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Nachos$6.25
Fresh tortilla chips covered with grated white cheese melted to perfection. Homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos are optional to add to this cheesy goodness.
Fajita Shrimp Nacho$13.99
Nachos topped with our savory shrimp fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
Nacho Supreme$10.49
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Fajitas
1/2 Nachos Beef$4.99
1/2 Nachos Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHOS FAJITA$9.99
CHICKEN, STEAK, OR MIX NACHOS WITH GRILLED TOMATOES, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS WITH BEANS AND CHEESE SAUCE
GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS$8.99
GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND BEANS.
More about La Chalupita

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chimichangas

Tamales

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston