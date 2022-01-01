Nachos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve nachos
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.25
Fresh tortilla chips covered with grated white cheese melted to perfection. Homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos are optional to add to this cheesy goodness.
|Fajita Shrimp Nacho
|$13.99
Nachos topped with our savory shrimp fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
|Nacho Supreme
|$10.49
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Nachos Fajitas
|1/2 Nachos Beef
|$4.99
|1/2 Nachos Grilled Chicken
|$7.99