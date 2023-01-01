Philly cheesesteaks in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Betty's Parkway Restaurant
Betty's Parkway Restaurant
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia
|Philly Cheese Steak Sand
|$7.00
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Philly Cheese Steak Burrito
|$9.99
Traditional grilled philly cheese steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, and cheese all inside a flour tortilla. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.