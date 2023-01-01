Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve reuben

Bypass Deli

1806 Shady Brook St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$8.25
More about Bypass Deli
McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

814 S Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Sandwich$12.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

