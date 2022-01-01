Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Consumer pic

 

Betty's Parkway Restaurant

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16oz Raw Ribeye Steak$13.99
More about Betty's Parkway Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Ribeye Steak$22.99
More about Cocina Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Burritos

Flautas

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston