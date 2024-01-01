Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve salmon

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill image

FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Salad$10.99
More about Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
Item pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

814 S Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$17.95
Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.
Salmon Sandwich$17.95
Grilled 6 oz. Scottish salmon filet with brown sugar mustard glaze on marbled rye bred, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a salad instead of Irish chips.
Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz$20.95
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Taco Salad

Tamales

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mexican Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Jalapeno Poppers

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Antioch

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston