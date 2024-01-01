Salmon in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve salmon
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$10.99
McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia
814 S Main Street, Columbia
|Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$17.95
Grilled 6 oz. Scottish salmon filet with brown sugar mustard glaze on marbled rye bred, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a salad instead of Irish chips.
|Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz
|$20.95
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.