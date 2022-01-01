Sopapilla in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve sopapilla
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Sopapilla with Ice Cream
|$3.85
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream, honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
|Sopapilla
|$3.10
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.