Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve sopapilla

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapilla with Ice Cream$3.85
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream, honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Sopapilla$3.10
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapilla$3.99
More about Cocina Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Fajitas

Cheese Fries

Flautas

Chili

Corn Dogs

Grilled Chicken

Carne Asada

Tamales

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston