Steak fajitas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Alex's Taco & Wings - 2202 circle dr
2202 circle dr, columbia
|Steak Fajitas
|$12.75
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita
|$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.