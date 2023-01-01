Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Banner pic

 

Alex's Taco & Wings - 2202 circle dr

2202 circle dr, columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$12.75
More about Alex's Taco & Wings - 2202 circle dr
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita image

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Fajitas

Al Pastor Tacos

Fajita Salad

Corn Dogs

Reuben

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston