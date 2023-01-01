Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Betty's Parkway Restaurant

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries$9.99
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives
More about Betty's Parkway Restaurant
DB's • Eats & Beats •

1144 Riverside Dr, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about DB's • Eats & Beats •

