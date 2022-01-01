Columbian Club

Go
Come in and enjoy some of Minot's best homecooked food!

2601 North Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hamburger$8.25
Hand pattied beef burger grilled to a medium well temperature.
Steak & Shrimp$18.95
8 ounces of tender premium ribeye grilled with 3 breaded and deep fried shrimp.
Cook's recommendation is to try the sautéed shrimp with this combo!
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$9.00
Shaved Prime Rib loaded with all the fixings like melted swiss cheese, roasted peppers & onions, and lettuce
Chicken Drummies Basket$9.95
6 pieces of golden crispy chicken drummies deep fried.
Cheeseburger$8.45
Hand pattied beef burger grilled to a medium well temperature topped with your choice of cheese
Pop$2.00
Chicken Strips$8.95
Crispy yet soft, these tenders are sure to delight!
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.25
Hand pattied beef burger grilled to a medium well temperature topped with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese.
10oz Ribeye$16.95
10 ounces of premium ribeye meat seasoned and grilled to a temperature of your liking.
Battered Mushrooms$6.95
Location

2601 North Broadway

Minot ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
