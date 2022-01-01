Go
Taft's Brewpourium

440 W Broad St

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
Greek$10.50
Romaine Lettuce tossed in a housemade vinaigrette toppen with red onion, feta cheese, pepperonchini, kalamata olive and tomato with a sprinkle of oregano.
The Original Tomato Pie$16.50
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO,
Buffalo Chicken$23.50
NEW! Home made buffalo sauce, chicken and red onion, topped with ranch and more buffalo sauce with celery on the side!
Tomato Pie With Mozzarella$13.00
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino, EVOO
Garlic Knots$9.00
Topped With Parmesan with Beer Cheese and Marinara
Caesar$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, black pepper, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
The Roebling$23.50
Taft's most popular with a crushed tomato base, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, EVOO, garlic and pecorino.
Fried Ravioli$13.00
Hand battered ravioli stuffed with parmesan and ricotta with house made marinara.
Tomato Pie With Mozzarella$18.50
imported crushed Italian tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino, EVOO
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

