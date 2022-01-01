Taft’s Brewpourium
Open today 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
132 Reviews
$$
440 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
440 W Broad St, Columbus OH 43215
Nearby restaurants
One Line Coffee
Order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our River & Rich location in Franklinton. Choose times for pick-up between 7:15 AM (8:15 AM on Weekends) and 45 minutes prior to store closing. Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings. Breakfast items usually available until 1:45 pm and lunch items available Wed thru Sunday until 45 minutes prior to store closing.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders more than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at 471 West Rich Street. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door located to the right.
__________________________________________________________________
OUR BOTTLED WINE and BEER GROWLERS CANNOT BE ORDERED ON-LINE...BUT ARE AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT BY ORDERING AT THE COUNTER!
Makers Social
Makers Social is a DIY crafting meets cocktail concept new to Franklinton. They opened their doors in February of 2020 and have been serving up power drills and local beers ever since. With a menu of over 30 different DIY projects from which to choose, each guest can create anything from a wooden 6-pack beer caddy to a custom dog collar. The projects include traditional wood-working, jewelry making, pet accessories, leather crafting, and concrete-pouring. Makers specializes in private events, team building, birthday parties, date nights, bachelorettes, and more.
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Come in and enjoy!
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
We are Dannys Delicious! Deli, From Business events, Breakfast Meetings, Employee Engagement, Holiday celebrations , Political fundraisers, weddings, etc , we Cater in small business Lunch boxes to large catering. At Delicious! we pride ourselves on meeting our customers’ catering needs to last smile and be the to go one for your catering needs! we can customize catering menu to fit your needs! check our catering menu @deliciousdeli.net or you can call us at 614-469-7040 and we will be gladly to help you with anything you like or email us at catering@deliciousdeli.net