One Line Coffee

No reviews yet

Order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our River & Rich location in Franklinton. Choose times for pick-up between 7:15 AM (8:15 AM on Weekends) and 45 minutes prior to store closing. Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings. Breakfast items usually available until 1:45 pm and lunch items available Wed thru Sunday until 45 minutes prior to store closing.

Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders more than $10 require a greater advance time).

Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at 471 West Rich Street. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door located to the right.

__________________________________________________________________

OUR BOTTLED WINE and BEER GROWLERS CANNOT BE ORDERED ON-LINE...BUT ARE AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT BY ORDERING AT THE COUNTER!

