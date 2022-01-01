Columbus restaurants you'll love

Columbus restaurants
Toast
  • Columbus

Columbus's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Columbus restaurants

Fountain City Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Fountain City Coffee

1007 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Sunup$5.92
double dose of our cold brew concentrate with milk and brown sugar
Ham n Chee Melt$9.53
ham, mozzarella cheese, & parmesan spread
Libbarace
caramel & vanilla
More about Fountain City Coffee
Mabellas image

 

Mabellas

14w 11th street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye (16oz)$36.00
USDA Certified Choice Angus aged beef. Choice of two sides.
Fritto Misto$14.00
Fried calamari, artichokes, pepperoncini, tomato sauce.
Grilled Chicken Marsala$26.00
Coleman organic chicken breast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Marsala and cremini mushroom sauce.
More about Mabellas
The Black Cow image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Black Cow

115 A 12th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger Steak$13.00
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Fried Green Tomato Tower$11.00
More about The Black Cow
Bodega 1205 image

 

Bodega 1205

1205 1St Avenue Suite 102, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban$14.50
Swiss Cheese, pork, ham, pickles, and mustard on toasted cuban style bread
Bodega Benedict$14.50
2 poached eggs with your choice of one meat. On top of two arepas and a side of sweet plantains
Pernil$16.50
Slow roasted pork shoulder marinated overnight in Bodega’s Signature Sofrito, Slices of Garlic and other fresh herbs and seasoning.
More about Bodega 1205
MIZU RAMEN BAR image

 

MIZU RAMEN BAR

6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wonton Ramen$13.75
Bok choy, green onion, chicken wonton, thick noodle, clear chicken broth
Mizu Chicken Ramen$13.75
Spicy bean sprout, spinach, green onion, chicken chashu, chicken broth
Tonkotsu Red Ramen$13.95
Spicy been sprout, green onion, spinach, pork chashu, thick noodle, pork broth
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR
Mark's City Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mark's City Grill

7160 Moon Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Tips$16.99
Peanut Butter Pie$5.99
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.49
More about Mark's City Grill
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image

 

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos

3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Taco$4.25
grilled marinated steak with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
El Jefe$12.00
Three tacos with chicken, steak or pork (one meat only) topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, order pico on the side)
Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Taco$5.25
3 blackened shrimp on a 6" corn tortilla with lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo. (for safe travels, request pice de gallo on the side)
More about Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos
The Loft image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Loft

1032 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$25.95
Cooked with lemon, basil, caper-butter. Best paired with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes. GF
Unstuffed Chicken$23.95
Stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with a lemon butter. Best paired with mashed potatoes. GF
Pimento Cheese Burger$14.95
Topped with house-made pimento cheese and a bacon onion jam.
More about The Loft
The Original Hot Dog Factory image

 

The Original Hot Dog Factory

5600 Milgen rd Ste. 101-3, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Original Hot Dog Factory
The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101 image

 

The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101

1017 Front Avenue 1, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101
Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill

5736 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill
The Bakeshop by Fountain City Coffee Co. image

 

The Bakeshop by Fountain City Coffee Co.

1002 Bay avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Bakeshop by Fountain City Coffee Co.
Epic Restaurant image

 

Epic Restaurant

1201 Front Ave,Ste E, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
More about Epic Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi Cheesesteak$16.00
Corn Hoagie, Korean-Marinated Beef,
Bell Pepper, Onion & Provolone
Apple Butter Burger$17.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Red Delicious Apple Butter, Goat Cheese Crumble & Bacon
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Sage Brown Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Zest & Goat Cheese Crumble
More about Nonic Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Jarfly

1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.1 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice Bowl$10.00
Fried Rice, Sauteed Veggies
JarFilet$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Jarfly Sauce, Pickles on a Potato Bun
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Veggie Wing Option - Get it tossed in any
of our wing sauces!
More about Jarfly
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Saltcellar

1039 1st Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$26.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast$24.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
Crab Cake$16.00
Spicy creamed corn, lemon wedge, topped with microgreens.
More about Saltcellar
Restaurant banner

 

The Animal Farm

105 12th Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harlot Burger$13.00
Standard Tot$5.00
Chicken Sammy$15.00
More about The Animal Farm
Restaurant banner

 

My Boulánge

111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.25
Small BYO Pizza$8.99
Ham and Cheese Croissant$8.75
More about My Boulánge
Restaurant banner

 

Picasso's Pizza

1030 Broadway, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Picasso's Pizza
Galleria Grub image

 

Galleria Grub

7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loco Moco$8.99
A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.
Lunch Plate 2 Item$8.49
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.
8" Pizza$6.99
Enough for two, or one if you're really hungry. Comes with one topping, but add toppings to make it your own.
More about Galleria Grub
The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus image

 

The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus

2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus
Franks Alley image

 

Franks Alley

1246 Broadway, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Franks Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Fortune Foods Kitchen

5156 River Rd Suite F, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fortune Foods Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina - Picasso's Pizza

1020 Broadway, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cantina - Picasso's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Nachos

Lobsters

Tacos

Pork Chops

Meatloaf

