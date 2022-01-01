Columbus restaurants you'll love
Columbus's top cuisines
Must-try Columbus restaurants
SANDWICHES
Fountain City Coffee
1007 Broadway, Columbus
|Popular items
|The Sunup
|$5.92
double dose of our cold brew concentrate with milk and brown sugar
|Ham n Chee Melt
|$9.53
ham, mozzarella cheese, & parmesan spread
|Libbarace
caramel & vanilla
Mabellas
14w 11th street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Ribeye (16oz)
|$36.00
USDA Certified Choice Angus aged beef. Choice of two sides.
|Fritto Misto
|$14.00
Fried calamari, artichokes, pepperoncini, tomato sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
Coleman organic chicken breast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Marsala and cremini mushroom sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Black Cow
115 A 12th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Hamburger Steak
|$13.00
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Fried Green Tomato Tower
|$11.00
Bodega 1205
1205 1St Avenue Suite 102, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$14.50
Swiss Cheese, pork, ham, pickles, and mustard on toasted cuban style bread
|Bodega Benedict
|$14.50
2 poached eggs with your choice of one meat. On top of two arepas and a side of sweet plantains
|Pernil
|$16.50
Slow roasted pork shoulder marinated overnight in Bodega’s Signature Sofrito, Slices of Garlic and other fresh herbs and seasoning.
MIZU RAMEN BAR
6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chicken Wonton Ramen
|$13.75
Bok choy, green onion, chicken wonton, thick noodle, clear chicken broth
|Mizu Chicken Ramen
|$13.75
Spicy bean sprout, spinach, green onion, chicken chashu, chicken broth
|Tonkotsu Red Ramen
|$13.95
Spicy been sprout, green onion, spinach, pork chashu, thick noodle, pork broth
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mark's City Grill
7160 Moon Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$16.99
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.99
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.49
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos
3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.25
grilled marinated steak with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
|El Jefe
|$12.00
Three tacos with chicken, steak or pork (one meat only) topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, order pico on the side)
Served with rice and beans.
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
3 blackened shrimp on a 6" corn tortilla with lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo. (for safe travels, request pice de gallo on the side)
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Loft
1032 Broadway, Columbus
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.95
Cooked with lemon, basil, caper-butter. Best paired with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes. GF
|Unstuffed Chicken
|$23.95
Stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with a lemon butter. Best paired with mashed potatoes. GF
|Pimento Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Topped with house-made pimento cheese and a bacon onion jam.
The Original Hot Dog Factory
5600 Milgen rd Ste. 101-3, Columbus
The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101
1017 Front Avenue 1, Columbus
The Bakeshop by Fountain City Coffee Co.
1002 Bay avenue, Columbus
Nonic Bar
1239 Broadway, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Corn Hoagie, Korean-Marinated Beef,
Bell Pepper, Onion & Provolone
|Apple Butter Burger
|$17.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Red Delicious Apple Butter, Goat Cheese Crumble & Bacon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Sage Brown Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Zest & Goat Cheese Crumble
Jarfly
1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Popular items
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Fried Rice, Sauteed Veggies
|JarFilet
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Jarfly Sauce, Pickles on a Potato Bun
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
Veggie Wing Option - Get it tossed in any
of our wing sauces!
SEAFOOD
Saltcellar
1039 1st Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$26.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$24.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Spicy creamed corn, lemon wedge, topped with microgreens.
The Animal Farm
105 12th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Harlot Burger
|$13.00
|Standard Tot
|$5.00
|Chicken Sammy
|$15.00
My Boulánge
111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.25
|Small BYO Pizza
|$8.99
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$8.75
Galleria Grub
7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
|Popular items
|Loco Moco
|$8.99
A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.
|Lunch Plate 2 Item
|$8.49
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.
|8" Pizza
|$6.99
Enough for two, or one if you're really hungry. Comes with one topping, but add toppings to make it your own.
The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus
2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800, Columbus
Franks Alley
1246 Broadway, Columbus
Fortune Foods Kitchen
5156 River Rd Suite F, Columbus
Cantina - Picasso's Pizza
1020 Broadway, Columbus