Columbus American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Columbus
More about The Black Cow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Black Cow
115 A 12th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Hamburger Steak
|$13.00
|Fried Green Tomato Tower
|$11.00
More about Mark's City Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mark's City Grill
7160 Moon Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Shrimp And Grits
|$17.99
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.49
|Hamburger Steak
|$14.99
More about The Loft
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Loft
1032 Broadway, Columbus
|Popular items
|Unstuffed Chicken
|$23.95
Stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with a lemon butter. Best paired with mashed potatoes. GF
|The Gideon
|$8.50
Grilled steak tips. Choice of one side.
|Ribeye (16oz)
|$36.00
Choice of two sides.
More about Jarfly
Jarfly
1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Popular items
|JarFilet
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Jarfly Sauce, Pickles on a Potato Bun
|Smash Burger
|$11.00
Double Patties, American Cheese,
Pickles & Duke’s Mayo on a Potato Bun
|Jarfly Burger
|$11.00
Two Patties, Goat Cheese, Pepper Jam,
Bacon on a Potato Bun