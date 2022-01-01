Columbus seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Columbus

The Black Cow image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Black Cow

115 A 12th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Hamburger Steak$13.00
Fried Green Tomato Tower$11.00
More about The Black Cow
The Loft image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Loft

1032 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Unstuffed Chicken$23.95
Stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with a lemon butter. Best paired with mashed potatoes. GF
The Gideon$8.50
Grilled steak tips. Choice of one side.
Ribeye (16oz)$36.00
Choice of two sides.
More about The Loft
The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101 image

 

The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101

1017 Front Avenue 1, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Jazzy Crab Express Store 101
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Saltcellar

1039 1st Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$26.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
Crab Cake$16.00
Spicy creamed corn, lemon wedge, topped with microgreens.
Grilled Chicken Breast$24.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
More about Saltcellar

