Al pastor tacos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.25
Spit roasted pork on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with onions, pineapple and cilantro.
More about Pure Taqueria - Columbus
Pure Taqueria - Columbus
8186 Veterans Parkway, Columbus
|Tacos al Pastor (3)
|$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
|Tacos al Pastor (2)
|$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos