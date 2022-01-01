Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image

 

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd

3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$2.25
Spit roasted pork on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with onions, pineapple and cilantro.
More about Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
Item pic

 

Pure Taqueria - Columbus

8186 Veterans Parkway, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor (3)$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
Tacos al Pastor (2)$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
More about Pure Taqueria - Columbus

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Quesadillas

Salmon

Greek Salad

Cheesecake

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston