Chicken sandwiches in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Black Cow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Black Cow
115 A 12th Street, Columbus
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Hamburger Steak
|$13.00
|Steak Salad
|$16.50
More about Mark's City Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mark's City Grill
7160 Moon Rd, Columbus
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
More about The Loft
The Loft
1032 Broadway, Columbus
|Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Fried, spicy chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
More about Nonic Bar
Nonic Bar
1239 Broadway, Columbus
|House Burger
|$16.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Duke’s Mayo & American Cheese
|Apple Butter Burger
|$17.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Red Delicious Apple Butter, Goat Cheese Crumble & Bacon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Sage Brown Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Zest & Goat Cheese Crumble