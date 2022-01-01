Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Black Cow image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Black Cow

115 A 12th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Hamburger Steak$13.00
Steak Salad$16.50
More about The Black Cow
Mark's City Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mark's City Grill

7160 Moon Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Mark's City Grill
The Loft image

 

The Loft

1032 Broadway, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Fried, spicy chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
More about The Loft
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
House Burger$16.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Duke’s Mayo & American Cheese
Apple Butter Burger$17.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Red Delicious Apple Butter, Goat Cheese Crumble & Bacon
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Sage Brown Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Zest & Goat Cheese Crumble
More about Nonic Bar
Restaurant banner

 

My Boulánge

111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich Only$8.00
Chicken, roasted walnuts, celery, apples, grapes, green onions, mayo and dijon mustard on a croissant.
More about My Boulánge

