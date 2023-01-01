Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab rangoon in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Crab Rangoon
Columbus restaurants that serve crab rangoon
MIZU RAMEN BAR
6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
No reviews yet
crab rangoon [6pc]
$7.25
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR
Formerly Galleria Grub
7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
No reviews yet
Crab Rangoon (3)
$5.50
Golden fried rangoons filled with cream cheese and bits of crab
More about Formerly Galleria Grub
