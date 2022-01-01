Croissants in
Columbus restaurants that serve croissants
The Animal Farm
105 12th Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Croissant
$13.00
More about The Animal Farm
My Boulánge
111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus
No reviews yet
Choc Almond Croissant
$4.75
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$8.75
Almond Croissant
$4.25
More about My Boulánge
