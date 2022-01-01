Croissants in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve croissants

Restaurant banner

 

The Animal Farm

105 12th Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
More about The Animal Farm
Restaurant banner

 

My Boulánge

111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Almond Croissant$4.75
Ham and Cheese Croissant$8.75
Almond Croissant$4.25
More about My Boulánge

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Salmon

Tacos

Pork Belly

Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Meatloaf

Cake

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Senoia

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston