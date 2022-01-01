Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Mark's City Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mark's City Grill

7160 Moon Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Sandwich$12.99
More about Mark's City Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Jarfly

1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.1 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Beer Battered Cod, Tartar, Slaw on a Potato Bun
More about Jarfly

