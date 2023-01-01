Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Fritters
Columbus restaurants that serve fritters
Nonic Bar
1239 Broadway, Columbus
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
Cod Fritters
$11.00
More about Nonic Bar
SEAFOOD
Saltcellar
1039 1st Ave, Columbus
Avg 4.6
(385 reviews)
Lobster Fritters
$14.00
More about Saltcellar
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Key Lime Pies
Shrimp Tacos
Pork Belly
Cookies
Mussels
Pretzels
Chicken Salad
Collard Greens
More near Columbus to explore
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Peachtree City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Griffin
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1538 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston