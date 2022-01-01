Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

3150 Macon Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Hummus 3oz$2.50
Harissa Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, harissa peppers, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Red Pepper Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

6600 Whittlesey Boulevard, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
House Burger$16.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Duke’s Mayo & American Cheese
Apple Butter Burger$17.00
H & F Bun, 6 oz Patty, Red Delicious Apple Butter, Goat Cheese Crumble & Bacon
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Sage Brown Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Zest & Goat Cheese Crumble
More about Nonic Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Gyro Salad

Scallops

Tzatziki

Ravioli

Grits

Falafel Salad

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Griffin

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston