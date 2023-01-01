Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve mussels

Mabellas image

 

Mabellas

14w 11th street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MB's Mussels$14.00
PEI mussels seasoned with house-made Italian sausage, fresh basil, garlic, peppadew peppers, steamed in roasted tomato-white wine broth. mgf
More about Mabellas
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
More about Nonic Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Wedge Salad

Waffles

Chili

Salmon

Green Beans

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Pudding

Meatloaf

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston