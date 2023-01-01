Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Mussels
Columbus restaurants that serve mussels
Mabellas
14w 11th street, Columbus
No reviews yet
MB's Mussels
$14.00
PEI mussels seasoned with house-made Italian sausage, fresh basil, garlic, peppadew peppers, steamed in roasted tomato-white wine broth. mgf
More about Mabellas
Nonic Bar
1239 Broadway, Columbus
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
Mussels
$16.00
More about Nonic Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Wedge Salad
Waffles
Chili
Salmon
Green Beans
Meatloaf Sandwiches
Pudding
Meatloaf
More near Columbus to explore
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Peachtree City
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Griffin
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(630 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston