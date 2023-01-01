Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Galleria Grub

7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$9.50
Seasoned 1/4 pound burger with sautéed onions, melted American cheese on two pieces of buttered Texas toast.
More about Galleria Grub
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.00
Double Patty Melt$15.00
More about Nonic Bar

