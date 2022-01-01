Pork belly in
Columbus restaurants that serve pork belly
MIZU RAMEN BAR
6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
No reviews yet
Pork Belly Bun
$3.99
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR
Jarfly
1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS
Avg 4.1
(925 reviews)
Pork Belly Bowl
$13.00
Braised Pork Belly, Fried Rice, Pickled
Veggies, Egg Yolk
More about Jarfly
