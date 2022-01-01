Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Galleria Grub - Columbus

7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.50
Soft baked pretzel bites with your choice of queso or spicy mustard dipping sauce.
More about Galleria Grub - Columbus
Restaurant banner

 

Nonic Bar

1239 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Bier Pretzel$12.00
More about Nonic Bar

