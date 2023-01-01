Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve rangoon

MIZU RAMEN BAR image

 

MIZU RAMEN BAR

6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
crab rangoon [6pc]$7.25
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR
Item pic

 

Formerly Galleria Grub

7830 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (3)$5.50
Golden fried rangoons filled with cream cheese and bits of crab
More about Formerly Galleria Grub

