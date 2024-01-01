Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve reuben

Mark's City Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mark's City Grill

7160 Moon Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Famous Reuben$14.99
More about Mark's City Grill
My Boulánge

111 12th Street Ste 101, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.95
House Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and House made Russian Dressing
More about My Boulánge

