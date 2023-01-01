Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve rice bowls

Jarfly

1358 13TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.1 (925 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Cilantro Rice Bowl$12.50
Poblano & Cilantro Lime rice bowl, black beans, cilantro, pico, onion, crema.
White Rice Bowl$12.50
White Rice Bowl
More about Jarfly
MIZU RAMEN BAR image

 

MIZU RAMEN BAR

6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken rice bowl with cheese$14.99
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR

