Salmon in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve salmon

The Loft image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Loft

1032 Broadway, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$25.95
Cooked with lemon, basil, caper-butter. Best paired with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes. GF
More about The Loft
Scottish Salmon image

SEAFOOD

Saltcellar

1039 1st Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$26.00
Choice of two sides and a sauce.
More about Saltcellar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Croissants

Tacos

Cake

Lobsters

Meatloaf

Pork Belly

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Senoia

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston