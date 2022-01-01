Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image

 

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos

3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
El Jefe$12.00
Three tacos with chicken, steak or pork (one meat only) topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, order pico on the side)
Served with rice and beans.
Elote$5.25
Roasted ear of corn, topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Steak Burrito$8.75
12" flour tortilla, rice, beans, shredded cheese, grilled steak and pico de gallo
More about Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos
Item pic

 

The Loft

1032 Broadway, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Tempura fried shrimp, chili glaze, Napa slaw, soy citrus
More about The Loft

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Bread Pudding

Shawarma

Gyro Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Seafood Salad

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Griffin

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston