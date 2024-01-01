Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve taco salad

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image

 

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd

3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus

TakeoutFast Pay
Steak taco Salad$12.00
Grilled steak on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and a side of salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada shells and salsa
Shrimp Taco Salad$13.00
6 blackened shrimps served over a bed of lettuce and topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Agave Bar & Grill - Columbus - 1110 Broadway

1110 Broadway, Columbus

TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.00
