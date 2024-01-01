Taco salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus
|Steak taco Salad
|$12.00
Grilled steak on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and a side of salsa.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada shells and salsa
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$13.00
6 blackened shrimps served over a bed of lettuce and topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.