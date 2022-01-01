Columbus restaurants you'll love

Columbus restaurants
Toast
  • Columbus

Columbus's top cuisines

American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Columbus restaurants

Sweet Peppers Deli image

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Bacon Cheesy Potato$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Jackson Square Grill image

 

Jackson Square Grill

1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Mozzarella$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$10.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
More about Jackson Square Grill
Harveys Columbus image

 

Harveys Columbus

200 Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$8.95
Dipped in buttermilk & seasoned flour. Served with ranch dressing.
Down Home Burger$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Fried Cheese$8.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
More about Harveys Columbus
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1737 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HAMBURGER STEAK$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
BLANKENSHROOMS$7.49
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SDI Cafe image

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$4.50
Dr. Pepper 20 Ounce$1.35
Tator Tots$1.95
More about SDI Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Livin’ Social

3906 highway 373, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Livin’ Social

