Columbus restaurants you'll love

Sweet Peppers Deli
2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini
|$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
|Bacon Cheesy Potato
|$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
|Chips & Rotel
|$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Mozzarella
|$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
|Fried Cheese Pepper Jack
|$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
|Tenderloin Steak Skewers App
|$10.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
Harveys Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$8.95
Dipped in buttermilk & seasoned flour. Served with ranch dressing.
|Down Home Burger
|$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
|Fried Cheese
|$8.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1737 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Popular items
|HAMBURGER STEAK
|$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
|BLANKENSHROOMS
|$7.49
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
|PATO BURGER
|$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
SDI Cafe
1945 Airport Road, Columbus
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$4.50
|Dr. Pepper 20 Ounce
|$1.35
|Tator Tots
|$1.95
Livin’ Social
3906 highway 373, Columbus