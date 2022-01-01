Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Waldorf Salad$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad GNG Cup$3.99
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

 

Jackson Square Grill

1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Jackson Square Grill
Item pic

 

Harveys Columbus

200 Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Salad$10.95
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
More about Harveys Columbus
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1737 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SDI Cafe image

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grill Chicken Salad$6.25
More about SDI Cafe

