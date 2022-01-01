Chicken salad in Columbus
Sweet Peppers Deli
2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad GNG Cup
|$3.99
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Fried Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Harveys Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
|Barbecue Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1737 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.