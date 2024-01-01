Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Filet mignon in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Filet Mignon
Columbus restaurants that serve filet mignon
Davey Jay's BBQ - 599 W Lowndes Dr
599 W Lowndes Dr, Columbus
No reviews yet
8oz Filet Mignon
$35.00
More about Davey Jay's BBQ - 599 W Lowndes Dr
Harveys -Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon 8oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)
$35.95
Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.
More about Harveys -Columbus
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Nachos
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Ham Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Columbus to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(28 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(28 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(362 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(411 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(774 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(748 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(503 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston