Grits in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve grits
Jackson Square Grill
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Lunch)
|$12.99
Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce, on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast.
|BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)
|$19.99
Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast and choice of salad.
|Gouda Grits
|$2.99
Harveys Columbus
200 Main Street, Columbus
|Shrimp & Grits (Dinner 4pm-Close)
|$20.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
|Shrimp & Grits (Lunch 11am-4pm)
|$13.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
|Cheese Grits
|$2.50